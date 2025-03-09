Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 3/9?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that there may be confusion at present, and for many reasons.

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and share some of the good news: You are going to be seeing the late-night show on later tonight! However, we are going to be waiting a little bit longer than usual in order to see it. Because of The White Lotus and then the premiere of The Righteous Gemstones, you are going to be seeing Oliver back at 11:25 p.m. Eastern time — in other words, there are probably going to be a lot of people needing to check it out on Max the next day.

As for what the main focuses is going to be for tonight’s episode, we do not necessarily think that we are going to be seeing something that is altogether different from what we have seen over the past few weeks. We knew that there was a real political upheaval happening and because of that, it feels like there is going to be plenty of content to check out from start to finish.

As for a general prediction…

Of course, we do tend to think that the show will start with a recap of current events and from there, drift over into something that is at least a little bit more timeless. This is a format that we have seen the producers take on for a good while now, so why really think that there’s going to be a significant change now?

In general, we do tend to think that a hiatus is coming at some point and yet, there is no real reason to rush it along now. There is going to be a chance to talk about this a little bit more down the road.

