The Equalizer season 5 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Trust No One’

As we prepare to see The Equalizer season 5 episode 12, it is clear that we are going to have an episode that is pretty darn thrilling.

Why do we know this? Well, it feels like at the core of it is going to be a good old-fashioned treasure hunt … or, that is what it may seem on the surface. Everything may end up changing once a murder also gets factored into the equation here.

Below, you can check out the full The Equalizer season 5 episode 12 synopsis now with more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Trust No One” – McCall and the team are on the hunt for buried treasure after a history professor obsessed with finding missing gold is killed. Meanwhile, Dante is reluctant to introduce his sons to McCall after she invites them over for dinner, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Why is Dante so reluctant? We recognize that he’s gone through a lot, but we are in that mindset where we’re likely going to root for her and Robyn until the bitter end. Hopefully, that’s not too soon.

Here is a reminder…

If you love The Equalizer, be sure to check out the show live or stream it shortly after! Given that CBS recently did cancel both FBI: International as well as FBI: Most Wanted, it is a reminder that no show on the schedule is safe. Also, the Queen Latifah series has one major thing in common in that it does also come from an outside studio. That is hardly a thing to gloss over at this particular moment in time.

