Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 15 return date at NBC

Of course, there were many things we were eager to learn about during tonight’s Saturday Night Live, and that included a return date … but did we get it?

Well, here is where we will say that things got a little bit strange. Typically we get an SNL return date within the first half of the show. That did not happen here, and the same goes for an announcement of a future host. What in the world is going on here?

If there is a big takeaway that we have from all of this right now, it is that the show is most likely not going to be coming back for at least two or three weeks. It is also possible that there is not a host officially locked in yet and because of that, the producers did not want to reveal anything for the time being.

Why the long wait? Well, on some level, we also do tend to think that the cast is still recovering from the 50th anniversary special, which almost certainly took a lot of effort from everyone in order to get together.

Rest assured of this…

There are still a lot of episodes still to come, and we hope that within those, we get a few surprising hosts and then also some great sketches that venture off the beaten path.

What we can at least say for now is that next week, you are going to see a repeat of the episode hosted by Chris Rock with Gracie Abrams. Hopefully between now and when that episode comes on the air, we are going to have a chance to actually get a better sense of the schedule.

