And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: March 2025 update

Is there a good chance that more news on And Just Like That season 3 will be unveiled within the near future. It goes without saying, but we’d love to get it! As for whether or not we will, however, that is a totally different story.

The major thing that we can note here at present is rather simple in that the latest batch of episodes for the Sarah Jessica Parker series have been filmed, and that has been the case for a good while not. By virtue of that, we are entering a point where we are simply wondering more news about when they will come out and what the major stories will be. It feels like it could return at almost any moment, and that could be a frustrating spot for a lot of viewers out there! After all, we’re left on the edge of our seat for news.

Let’s just put things through the following lens: It would not be a huge shock in the event that more news on And Just Like That season 3 is shared soon. Remember that it has been more than 20 months already since the second season aired, and we don’t think it benefits anyone to keep the wait going for some insane amount of time now. The most important thing is just that Max gives us some tidbits to tide us over in the event the show does return in May, June, or somewhere around that area.

As for what we tend to think the story is going to be at present, it feels on paper like a reset could be in order for Carrie after what happened with Aidan at the end of last season. However, at the same time that hardly means that this particular character is gone for good. There is still so much that is worth sorting through on the subject…

