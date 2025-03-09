Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One, March 9, 2025?

Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? We probably do not have to say this, but the demand for more of the show is real — and we’re also sure that more out there want it back sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to step in with what is a rather cruel reminder, at least for viewers in the UK — you are going to be waiting for a long time to visit Nonnatus House once more. There is no episode set for tonight, as last week marked the epic season 14 finale. This marked the exit of Nancy seemingly from the series, and we will have to wait and see how life goes on in Poplar. We know that there is at least a season 15 coming, so it is rather refreshing to not have to worry about that. Instead, you can simply concern yourself with questions as to when it could premiere.

At the moment, we do think that the path forward with Call the Midwife is going to be much the same as it has always been. By that, we mean mostly that you are going to be seeing a new season of the show starting off on Christmas, and then a proper premiere in early January. In the US, the season itself tends to air in the spring — and that is the case this time around, as well. (Season 14 has yet to arrive stateside on PBS.)

What does the long-term future here look like?

There is still a good bit on this subject that remains a mystery, but we will continue to operate from the assumption that the show will keep coming back until it doesn’t. We see no real reason for them to stop airing these episodes if they continue to draw the ratings and attention that they currently do.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

