Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 3 preview: Who’s next?

As we brace for Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 3 on MGM+ next week, one thing feels abundantly clear. This is a murder mystery where the stakes are only going to escalate every single week.

Following Travis’ death in episode 2, there are now three people who are gone — him, the pilot Octavio, and the flight attendant. Each have perished in different ways, and it seems to be clear to the remaining survivors that there is no coincidence front and center here. They are all now in a position where finding a way to escape is more imperative than ever, whether it be through a call out for help or finding a way back to civilization. Unfortunately, all of this is a really tough thing to do when not everyone is on the same exact page.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more NINE BODIES reactions and reviews!

If you do want to get some other news all about what is next, we suggest that you check out the full Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 3 synopsis below:

The survivors work out how to call for help – but are faced with a treacherous climb; as some of the group begin to crack under the pressure, a third death – the most violent so far – warns that they are running out of time.

Who are we most worried about at the moment?

This is a hard thing to answer, but we would at least say that if the goal is to try and splinter off the remaining people, Zack could be the best target. It feels like he is the one with the most leadership qualities. Meanwhile, Carlos feels like he’d be one of the most physically capable of making it through all this thanks to his Luchador training … but it is possible one of these guys is actually the murderer!

What are you the most eager to see moving into Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 3?

Who do you think is going to be the next person to die? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







