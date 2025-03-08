Extracted season 1 episode 5 spoilers: A ranking emerges

Monday night is poised to bring Extracted season 1 episode 5 to Fox — so is there anything more we can say about it now?

Well, it does feel like a good starting-off point here to mention that this show functions really well as sort of a combination of Outlast and Deal or No Deal Island, one where there is a major survival component but at the same time, a lot of strategy and choices that have to be made. Sometimes, luck can play a role but at the end of the day, trust is front and center. This show is still evolving and yet, we do think that the best players, whether it be the survivalists or the family members, are those who can roll with the punches.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR videos!

Based on what we know about episode 5 in particular, it seems as though a ranking could send almost everyone into a tizzy. See the synopsis below to get some other info:

The competition becomes more intense for both the survivalists and their family members who are watching them and strategizing in HQ. In the first challenge, the members in HQ must unanimously rank all the survivalists from strongest to weakest. The order of ranking will determine which family will be first to select a hunting weapon of their choice in the supply room which will then be dropped off to their loved one in the wilderness. Then, the family members get the chance to write a letter to their survivalist. An unexpected twist causes some family members to lose their momentum in the all-new “Burn Before Reading” episode of Extracted airing Monday, Mar 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-105) (TV-14 L)

We still think that the unpredictability with this show makes it impossible to figure out who is going to win at this point. With that, we are mostly just satisfied right now with the fact that the series remains unpredictable! That is a big part of what makes it so fun and if the powers-that-be can keep that up, we do tend to think we’re going to be in a good spot when the dust settles.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Extracted season 1 episode 5 over at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







