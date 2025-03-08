Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 10 video: David’s play

Tuesday night is set to bring us Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 10, and this one is huge for a number of reasons.

What is the biggest one? At present, let’s just say that it has a great deal to do with what David may decide to do as he looks a little closer to the endgame. A double elimination is coming, and this is the time to eradicate some big threats. At this point, there is no question that Parvati is at the top of almost any list.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new Deal or No Deal Island sneak preview that really does put the discussion of big moves front and center as David has to decide what he wants to do when it comes to his big targets. He discusses with Phillip the idea of going after Parvati, while noting to us that the main loyalty that he has is to his family.

Since both Parvati and David both come from the Survivor world, we are very-much aware of how they view loyalty in the game. It is important, but the game does not equal real life. We tend to think that for David at this point, he just has to do whatever he can to give himself good odds. Parvati could turn on him, so why not turn on her? Also, he seems to be at a good spot for now where someone people could prefer to keep him around over her.

No matter what happens, we’re sure that Tuesday’s episode will be crazy — and we are immensely curious to see if at least one of these two Survivor greats do find a way to move forward.

