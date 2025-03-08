The Way Home season 3 finale: Who is Casey really?

We know that The Way Home season 3 answered a number of questions about several characters; yet, questions remain about Casey.

After all, who are they within this world? The finale did go ahead and rule out one major theory, which is that the character is a direct descendant of Alice. Yet, plenty of others remain, including that they are related to Jacob or that they could actually be several generations down the line. If you listen closely, they do speak a little bit differently than anyone else — and that can’t be a coincidence.

Speaking to TVLine, co-showrunner Alexandra Clarke noted that there are reasons why the mystery remains, and that Vaughan Murrae actually knows much of the truth about their role:

The facts are, they’re clearly a time traveler, which means they’re a Landry, somehow, and now they’re saying, “Ew, no, there’s no way you’re my mom,” and I think that they know a lot more about how to navigate time travel than our current Landrys do because they’re from another time, and maybe in that time, they’ve learned a lot more. I love Casey, and Vaughan [Murrae] is such an amazing actor, and they’re so keen and love this role, because we get to tell them all the secrets, because they need to know them and no one else does.

Obviously, Casey does have an agenda that they are trying to fulfill and if we had to make a guess, they are going to be critical to the series’ endgame … whenever that may be. For the time being, we do not think that this is something that has to be rushed, especially since the show has been renewed. Also, one of the immediate storylines in season 4 could be what happened to Elliot’s mother and learning more about his own past.

