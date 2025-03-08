The White Lotus season 3 episode 4: Ratliff family chaos?

This weekend is poised to bring The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 over to HBO, and it could be the most eventful one yet! On paper, it is perhaps even easier to make this assumption given 1) what we’ve seen so far and 2) the dysfunction within certain relationships.

We know that with the Ratliff family in particular, it is easy to say that the top stories are tied to Timothy and Saxon. After all, in the case of the former, you have someone in the midst of a business scandal that could upend the entire future of his family. Meanwhile, with the latter you have someone whose escapades are going to cause inevitable problems at some point — especially if he actually hooks up with Chloe.

Here is where we would tell you not to overlook Piper. While the daughter of Timothy and Victoria may be a bit more low-key, her arc does feel like it could cause the entire family to be torn apart. After all, she has brought them to Thailand under the pretense of research when in reality, she may actually want to be there for an extended period of time exploring her new sense of spirituality. These are people who are rooted in a specific faith and way of life — are they really going to be okay with that?

The grand irony in all of this at present is that the Ratliffs do have things to worry about that are far more substantial and significant than this. However, at the same time they feel disillusioned enough that they would wrongfully center themselves on something like Piper to distract from other problems. From there, everything could fall apart on top of them. (We still would not be surprised if it is Timothy who leads to all that gunfire we saw in the premiere.)

