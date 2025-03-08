Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: A shocking Tai event ahead?

Even though we’re halfway through Yellowjackets season 3 at this point, you can still go ahead and know this: The story is only going to get crazier. There could be more deaths and even if there isn’t, you will still get some decisions that lead to eye-popping results.

Ultimately, it also makes sense that Tai would be involved in them in either timeline. This is someone who has a dark side that she cannot control; it is one of the reasons why there are theories out there that she killed Lottie in the present! Meanwhile, there are also theories suggesting that her “second self” set the fire in the past.

In the midst of everything that we have said here, though, it does seem as though the craziest stuff for her is still ahead. Speaking to Gold Derby, here is what Tawny Cypress had to say on the subject:

The most shocking thing she does has not happened yet. You’ll see it by the end of this season. I definitely think it’s one of the most shocking things that happens on the show, and it’s certainly the most shocking thing Tai has ever done.

Just hearing this alone is likely to terrify some people out there and for good reason. We know what she is capable of doing and beyond just that, there’s another wrinkle to consider with Tai, as well — she loves Van, and if she thinks that killing people will help to make her live a little bit longer, 100% she is going to do that. She is one of those people who is going to hold nothing back and have to be aware of that as we move forward.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6?

