The Traitors US season 4 cast: When will it be revealed?

We know that it’s true that The Traitors US season 3 just ended — but that is 100% not going to stop us from looking towards season 4! We know that another season is coming and by virtue of that, we have to just sit around eagerly and wait for more news.

Of course, we know that so long as Peacock is going to stick with this pattern of casting big names from reality TV, one of the big questions will be tied to the cast. So when are we going to learn more about them?

At this point, we would advise almost everyone to look mostly in the direction of June. That is when we had a chance to learn more about season 3, so why would there be anything different at this point? The simple answer is that we’re not sure there would be unless Peacock moves to make season 4 premiere faster.

As for who we could potentially see

It does seem like there is a formula already, as you get a mixture of veterans from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Challenge alongside some people from non-competitive TV including The Real Housewives, Southern Charm, Selling Sunset, and Vanderpump Rules. Then, you get a few random people known from either the political realm or their spot in celebrity / tabloid culture.

If there is one thing we would change, it would be to cut down on the number of people from any one show or franchise. From there, cast from some other surprising places whether it be Love is Blind, The Circle, The Amazing Race, Claim to Fame, or even Top Chef if you have the right person. Spread the reality TV wealth, and it may also make people of a certain competitive background a little less targeted.

