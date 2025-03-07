The Traitors US season 3 finale: Who won, and who was banished?

Who won The Traitors US season 3? We heard so many different teasers and reasons for hype leading up to the episode arriving, including that we could be getting some sort of ending that is rather different from what we’d seen in the past.

So, did that end up being the case here? Without further ado, let’s just answer with a yes — mostly because we saw more Faithful win the game than ever before!

After Danielle was banished at final 6 and then Britney at final 5, we then witnessed Dolores, Dylan, Gabby, and Ivar all manage to take home the grand prize and then split it together. They could have tried to narrow down the field but in the end, they opted not to.

We would argue that the road to getting here was actually more dramatic than the final ceremony around the fire, mostly due to the fact that Britney first went against Danielle, marking the second straight reality show where she ended up being responsible for her demise. From there, Britney made an impassioned plea to get Dylan out at the final 5, but it fell on deaf ears. She did actually have the Seer power and after getting Gabby to reveal that she was a Faithful, she hoped to use that in order to build trust. In the end, though, that just did not happen.

In the end, this marks the second straight season of The Traitors in America where the Faithful ended up taking the prize over the Traitors, so will that pattern continue? It is certainly possible, mostly because the Traitors often have a real tendency to cannibalize each other. That happened this season in a pretty enormous way, and that’s why they whittled down leading up to the end.

