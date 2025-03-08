Tulsa King season 3 renewal: A March 2025 update

What is going on at the moment when it comes to a Tulsa King season 3 renewal at Paramount+? It feels like a legitimate question to ask, and for so many different reasons.

Where do we start off here? Well, a natural place is by noting that it was months ago when there was some initial chatter that the Sylvester Stallone series could be getting a two-season renewal. Since that time, however, almost everything has grown quiet. This may not actually be a cause for concern, but at the same time, it absolutely is notable.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional PARADISE reviews!

So is there any sort of good and/or rational reason for the holdup? For the time being, we really would just say it is a consequence of what often does happen within the greater Taylor Sheridan ecosystem. This is a world in which shows do come back for more seasons but at the same time, we are also stuck waiting a rather long time in order to get the official news on them.

Do we still think that it is coming eventually? Sure, and it would be nice to find out something a little more certain before the end of the month. The faster that the folks at Paramount+ operate with that, the better when it comes to giving us confidence that the show will be coming out this year. It is true that they are pretty good at operating on an annual cycle with a lot of their other programs, but that in itself does not guarantee at all that they will be doing something similar here.

What will season 3 be all about?

We do think that it is as simple as Dwight trying to kick butt and take names, and we’re sure that there will be a few new additions this season, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Tulsa King right now

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 3 and season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







