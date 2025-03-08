The Hunting Party season 1 finale spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead?

We do recognize that the season 1 finale for The Hunting Party is not slated to arrive on NBC until next week. However, at the same time it does feel like there is so much to be excited for already!

Where do we start off here? Well, let’s just remind you that there is zero evidence that this is meant to be some sort of one-season show where all of the answers are given. There is a reasonable chance that you are going to get some closure while at the same time, setting up something so much deeper and elaborate. This is a tried-and-true format and with this show in particular, it does feel fair to assume that almost everything is going to come down to the mystery of the Pit.

Speaking in an interview with TVLine, star Melissa Roxburgh does make it very-much clear that the end of the season is not so much set up here to tie up most stories in some sort of neat little bow:

“The way that they tie Season 1 up, I want to know what happens next. It’s a really, really interesting concept — I can’t say more about it — but I really want people to push through to the end because the payoff of what happened to the prisoners and who’s actually in charge of it gets completely flipped around.”

We do tend to think that in general, one of the most exciting things about a show like this is the chance for them to constantly leave you guessing and/or put characters in danger. Who knows? It may sound insane, but we do think there is a chance that this season wraps up with both of these things happening at the same time.

