Paradise season 2 spoilers: Will James Marsden return?

We are more than happy to know at this point that a Paradise season 2 is coming to Hulu and yet even still, we have questions. What’s one of the big ones? Well, it’s gotta be on some level the status of James Marsden as Cal Bradford.

First and foremost, we’ll deal with the obvious: Cal is dead. However, he was also dead in season 1 and there were plenty of ways to use him! It is a slightly different story for sure now that we’re dealing with his murder being wrapped up, but there is still a chance that if the right story comes along, he could pop back up.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Dan Fogelman did very-much leave the door open when it comes to possibly bringing this character back down the line:

James has been pitching me “zombie Cal Bradford,” which we’re not going to do. (Laughs) We killed two characters this season where we loved the characters, and obviously loved the actors, and James is amazing and a big part of it all. I’ve done this before on other shows; what we won’t do and what you can’t do is change your story just to accommodate because you like somebody. Because if the story’s not going in that direction, it just gets worse. But will there be opportunities in real ways to do meaty stuff? I think there is going to be, yes, because it’s going to fit inside of our story.

In the end, it is very-much our hope that there will be some sensible spots to bring him back, even if they are just tiny cameos. We already know that Paradise has a three-season plan and by virtue of that alone, Dan may have figured much of this out.

