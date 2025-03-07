SWAT season 8 episode 15 spoilers: A look at ‘Hostages’

Next week, CBS is poised to deliver SWAT season 8 episode 15 — and this one is important for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, you have to view every story from here on out through the prism that this may be the final season. After all, the network has already canceled the Shemar Moore series and now, its future is dependent on whether or not someone wants to pick it up. We hope that there is going to be closure at the end of the series but no matter what happens, every single story from here on out is that much more important. You have to keep an eye towards the greater future.

For now, we can say that the title for SWAT season 8 episode 15 is “Hostages.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives a good sense of everything that is coming:

“Hostages” – SWAT’s anti-terror sting operation at a bus station is thrown into chaos when volatile felons, fleeing the police, burst in and take the bus station hostage. Hondo and the team must play along, maintaining their cover as hostages while they work to ferret out the terrorist in their midst. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Bennett redoubles her efforts to force Hicks out as SWAT’s commander, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what is the schedule looking like after this?

Well, let’s just say that you are going to need to exercise a reasonable amount of patience. The annual NCAA Tournament hiatus is right around the corner, and that means that both this show and the rest of CBS’ Friday-night lineup will be on hold for a little bit. We anticipate that the now-series finale of SWAT is going to arrive in May.

