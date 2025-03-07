Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10: The shark attack continues

As you do get yourselves a little bit more prepared to see Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 on ABC, let’s just say things will stay crazy!

After all, the first order of business here is noting here that the cruise-ship drama is going to keep the “Shark Attack!” story going for at least one more week — which shouldn’t be too much of a shock given that you really want to build up momentum from one episode to the next after a long hiatus. There’s going to be a little bit of ridiculousness here, but that’s exactly the sort of vibes that this show wants to get across sometimes. There’s an idealistic nature to life on the high seas, but that is also one of the reasons why there are so many different crazy theories out there all about it.

Want to learn about what lies ahead now? Then go ahead and check out the full Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

Amid a power outage, Max, Tristan, Avery and Brooke struggle to treat shark-inflicted wounds. As romantic tensions flare between Max and Brooke and new sparks fly between two former flames, the team must perform an emergency operation.

What is coming on the other side of this?

We recognize that there is a lot of great stuff coming all across the board, but later this month in particular you are going to see a 9-1-1 crossover of sorts with Angela Bassett turning up as Athena Grant. It does remain super-weird to us that she’d ever step foot on a cruise ship again after what happened to her previously aboard one, but in this instance, you can also argue that the question adds to the fun.

In general, there is a lot to be excited about moving forward, and we are certainly eager to get more of it.

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 10 when it arrives?

