Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 10: Meredith, Nick return

As we get prepared to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 10 over on ABC, isn’t there a lot to look forward to overall?

Well, first and foremost, let’s celebrate a little bit of nostalgia here, given that Ellen Pompeo will have a big role to play here! Not only that, but you will also see more of Scott Speedman as Nick. The two are going to be back for a specific reason, but will it move beyond that? It is one of those questions that you always have to wonder about.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 10 — “Jump (for My Love)” — synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

Meredith and Nick return to Grey Sloan to treat a liver transplant patient. Meanwhile, Bailey hosts an intern retreat at her home, and Winston and Ben aid an unexpected crash victim.

What story is going to be the most entertaining?

Well, let’s just put it this way: We do tend to think that there is a great chance that Bailey’s storyline will be great fun. We do think that following Yasuda’s exit, there is going to be an inevitable debate as to how the interns move forward and what stories could prove to be the most interesting in the end.

If there is a big concern that we have, it’s that Grey’s Anatomy was off the air for too long and that viewers are going to be struggling to get back into it. Sure, we have seen this hiatus multiple times in the past, but at the same time, what will make it different this time around? We are in an era where Meredith’s appearances are few and far between.

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 10?

