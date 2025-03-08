Chicago PD season 12 episode 16: More Reid, Voight drama?

As we look a little bit towards Chicago PD season 12 episode 16 on NBC next week, is there more conflict coming with Voight and Reid?

Well, let’s just put it this way: You better believe it. These two characters are at the forefront of this season at this point, and we have started to realize more and more that his whole persona is truly an act. He acts like he is a supportive boss and yet, he really just wants to push his own individual agenda. He uses some of Intelligence’s secrets against them!

Speaking to TV Insider, Shawn Hatosy (who plays Reid) had the following to say about a big story that is still coming:

…Going forward, there’s another instance where something where Reid needs Voight to do something. He asks him to, “Let’s use this friendship again to do something that I need.” And it doesn’t really go the way Reid needs to go at the speed that Reid needs to go, and it’s sort of in protecting this Otero in Lawndale, which Voight hates. So because Voight isn’t operating the way that Reid needs to, he goes around him, and he goes to Torres, and that is a line that Reid is willing to cross. It sets up a very nice scene between Hank and Reid where Hank is like, “Don’t go around my back and talk to my team.” And Reid is like, “Yo, this is my team. I’m your boss. You guys work for me.” Which I love. I just think it’s just such a fantastic thing for Voight to have to deal with because he’s, you know what I mean? I think the fans will hate Reid for that, which I’m all for. So it’s heading in a very disastrous direction for this friendship.

Ultimately, playing a foil is a big part of the fun for an actor like Hatosy, who is no stranger to playing people who are morally compromised. It is our feeling personally that a story will culminate between these two men … we’ll just have to wait and see if it plays out quite like we think that it is going to.

