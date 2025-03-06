Chicago PD season 12 episode 16 return date hopes at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode, we 100% understand anyone out there who wants a Chicago PD season 12 episode 16 return date? What about some intel on the rest of the season?

Well, the first order of business at present here is just getting the bad news out of the way that like with the rest of the franchise, there is no new installment next week … or really the week after. The plan is for new episodes to air again come Wednesday, March 26 and from there, we hope that there is going to be a really great run as we get closer to May sweeps.

So why do we really need a long wait here? Well, let’s just say that it does benefit the franchise a lot to take breaks since it allows the producers to get ahead of schedule with production. This is not like one of those premium-cable shows where everything is done in real time. Instead, you are seeing here a lot of people work in order to ensure that these stories are put together.

What can you see over the rest of the season?

Well, we know already that close to the finale (or rather, during the finale) there is going to be a chance to see the much-anticipated wedding between Ruzek and Burgess. Meanwhile, we tend to think that a lot of the stories involving Reid will keep going for a while longer, largely due to the fact that he is one of those people who we do often see stick around for a full season.

Hopefully, at this point next week, we are going to at least have a handful of further details for what is coming up next — or, at the very least, that’s what we hope.

