Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5: What does Shauna really think?

Well, from our vantage point, it feels fair to start off here by noting that the aftermath of Coach Ben’s trial is going to loom large. We saw him get the guilty verdict, but what is the punishment? Do people want to punish him because he is actually responsible for the fire … or just because they want to punish someone? Well, there is a ton to think about further here.

Speaking in a new interview with Screen Rant, the actress behind Shauna in Sophie Nélisse indicated that there is some ambiguity as to whether her character actually thinks Ben started that fire at all:

I don’t think Shauna actually believes he’s responsible for burning down the cabin. I don’t think she’s even asked herself that question. She just saw an opportunity because he was such an easy target, and I think bringing people down makes her feel better about herself.

She just sees it as, again, an opportunity to take control and to prove her point that she has the final word; she has the final say. At the end of the council, when she sways the group to her direction, it’s confirmation for her that she has what it takes to scare people and to have it her way.

I don’t think the ramifications of what she’s doing will hit her until way later. This was all her doing, and if he is an innocent man, she’s crossed a line that she’ll never be able to overcome.

Ultimately, this is one of the potential reasons why Shauna tries to bury so much in the present, and has so little interest in talking to Callie about it. Is she just consumed in her guilt?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

