One Piece season 2 premiere date: A March 2025 update

What are the chances that we actually get a One Piece season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the month of March? As per usual, there are of course a number of different things to say here.

So, where is the right place to even start off within this piece? Well, a natural spot is just noting that the anime / manga adaptation has already wrapped production on its latest batch of episodes and by virtue of that, we are now in a spot where post-production becomes the priority. We would love to see the newest batch of episodes back sooner rather than later, but we also have to be realistic here. This is a show that requires a ton of post-production; not only that, but Netflix may be rather satisfied with a lot of what they have over the rest of the year already! Just remember that we’re talking here about a company that has everything from Wednesday to Stranger Things ahead.

What we’re ultimately trying to say here is rather simple, and it goes a little something like this: We are probably not getting any premiere-date news for One Piece anytime soon. Our hope here remains that the latest batch of episodes is going to be made available by the time we get around to the first few months of 2026, and it can be one of those shows that helps to anchor the early part of the year.

No matter the date, we do at least think that Netflix is going to do a good job trying to push it to remain a ratings hit. Not only was the first season commercially successful, but it also felt largely well-received by fans of source material. When you look at the history of such things, that is hardly common.

What do you most want to see moving into a One Piece season 2 over at Netflix?

