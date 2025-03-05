Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 17 spoilers: ‘Karaoke’

Next week on Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 17, you are going to see sorts of big stuff. So what can we say in advance?

First and foremost, let’s note that the title here is “Karaoke” and just by virtue of that alone, we tend to think that we’re going to get something really fun. Who doesn’t have a good time at karaoke? Okay, maybe Connor Roy from Succession didn’t have a great time … but still.

Below, you can check out the full Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 17 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

The teachers hit a karaoke bar for a night of fun. During the evening, Jacob bumps into an old friend.

As the story progresses, we will wait and see where things go during this “night of fun.” We are certainly anticipating that there are going to be twists and turns — why wouldn’t there?

Beyond this episode…

Well, there is going to be a new episode on March 19 titled “Audit,” and there are a few more details as to what lies ahead there:

Ava and the teachers must band together to hide the golf-course contraband.

Beyond this, we are thankful that there is going to be a season 5 coming, and that we are not at the finale just yet. There is a reason why ABC is pushing the Quinta Brunson series as one of their big-ticket programs — it consistently draws viewership and beyond just that, it is also extremely funny. We are invested in these characters, and we absolutely want them to be happy. Unfortunately, there may also be some struggles along the way and we have to be prepared for that.

Now, let’s just wait and see what the finale is eventually going to hold — we are pretty confident that there will be some big stuff delivered in that.

