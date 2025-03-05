Shifting Gears season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on ABC, you are going to be seeing Shifting Gears season 1 episode 9. What more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that there are only two episodes left this season. Where does the time go? Through a lot of these episodes we know that there is going to be a lot of crazy stuff that happens, and we are prepared for that. There will be hard decisions for Riley and Matt both, but also some of the same traditional comedy elements that we’ve come to expect over the past several weeks.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reviews!

We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here, so let’s just say that “Gummies” is the story you are going to see next week. Below, you can see the full Shifting Gears season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some other insight on what more is ahead:

Riley is horrified when she finds weed gummies in Carter’s pocket, prompting surprising advice from Matt. Meanwhile, Eve inadvertently lands Gabriel and Stitch in hot water after asking them to donate to a charity auction.

Of course, this is one of those sitcom episodes that probably would not happen 10-15 years ago; hence, why it is important for the Tim Allen – Kat Dennings series to air at this particular point in time.

As for the finale…

Here is what we can say for now. The title is “Kiss,” and the description for the March 19 installment suggests that this is when big decisions will be front and center:

When Jimmy returns with a new job and a proposition for Riley and the kids to move into his house, Riley is torn between her past and her future. Meanwhile, Matt’s feud with Eve flares up once again after she damages his car.

What do you most want to see moving into Shifting Gears season 1 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







