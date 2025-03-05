Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 3/5/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Beyond just that, what more can we also say about both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is share a little bit of the good news — you are going to see all three of these shows on the air tonight! They will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern as per usual, and we know that there is some big stuff coming soon. When it comes to Chicago Fire in particular, there have been all of these promos suggesting that someone will die. Is it going to be a major character? Let’s just say that for now, that is something we are a little bit worried about.

To get more insight on all of the upcoming episodes now, just take a look below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 15, “Down in a Hole” – 03/05/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley struggles to rescue a woman and her daughter trapped in an abandoned well. Frost is caught off guard by the arrival of an old friend from his TV days. Hannah’s big sister gives her some much needed good news. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15, “Too Close” – 03/05/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd and Severide eagerly await big news. Pascal searches for the perfect anniversary gift. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 15, “Greater Good” – Voight questions Deputy Chief Reid’s motives in enacting a Violence Reduction Initiative across a neighborhood where numerous gangs are fighting for territory.

What is coming up after the fact?

There will be some more details to share a little bit later tonight, but it does feel like there is some sort of hiatus ahead. Our general sense is that these shows will still be back this month, and our advice is to prepare accordingly for that.

