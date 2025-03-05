Dexter: Original Sin season 2 renewal: March 2025 update

With us now into March 2025, is there a chance that we are going to get a Dexter: Original Sin season 2 renewal soon? There are certainly a number of cases to be made for it!

Where do we start? Well, we can make it rather clear here that the numbers certainly suggest that Showtime would like to keep the prequel going if at all possible. It generated great streaming viewership, and also showed that even after a controversial ending to Dexter: New Blood, viewers do still love this franchise and want to keep coming back. That bodes really well for Michael C. Hall on Dexter: Resurrection this summer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

While you can argue that the recent finale for Original Sin tied up a number of loose ends, it does not appear as though this is meant to be the end of the series. Both showrunner Clyde Phillips and star Patrick Gibson have expressed an interest in doing more, and we tend to think that it really comes down to finding the right story to make that happen. We could get there, but it is certainly not going to happen immediately.

After all, consider that Phillips is currently working on Resurrection now! We tend to think filming there is the top priority, and if possible, there can be talks about more along the way. We do think personally that more episodes are coming, but it may be a while still before the renewal is confirmed.

Personally, the best-case scenario feels like the second season premieres at some point next year — would it be great to see it late 2025? Sure, but at the same time, it is probably too much to ask this production team to turn around two different shows a year on a regular basis.

Related – See the latest Resurrection casting news right now

Do you think that a Dexter: Original Sin season 2 renewal is going to happen?

Share right now in the comments, and also come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







