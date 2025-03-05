Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date: March update

With us now moving deeper into March 2025, is there a chance that we are finally going to learn more about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3?

First and foremost, let’s start here by noting the following: Filming has been done for the Paramount+ series for a good while now. What does that mean? Well, given the reasonably-short post-production time here, they could slot the show in almost wherever they want. We’d love to say that there is a pretty good chance of a March or April launch but for now, that feels unlikely.

So why wouldn’t we see the series back immediately? The simplest answer we can share here is that for now, the streaming service has some other programming scheduled. They currently have 1923 on Sundays and coming up later this month, the premiere of Happy Face, a show with at least some commonalities to Criminal Minds, is poised to arrive.

Based on everything that we have lined up already, our general thinking at this point is that we could be seeing the third season premiere at some point moving into the late spring or early summer. That feels like a solid window for the show, especially since there is not a lot of similar competition out there.

Is there going to be a season 4?

For the time being, that remains to be seen; in the end, it may depend on the viewership for season 3! We just tend to think that the popularity of this franchise all over the globe is high and by virtue of that alone, we have every reason to think that more could still be coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

