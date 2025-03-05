The Pitt season 1 episode 10 spoilers: Huge changes ahead?

As we get set to see The Pitt season 1 episode 10 on Max a little later this week, it is in the back of our mind that we are nearing the home stretch. This is a fifteen-hour shift for Robby and by virtue of that, we tend to think that every part of his job could be hitting the fan. We’ve seen unruly patients and devastating emergencies; moving forward, the previews suggest that the David storyline could also be rearing its head again.

So now that we’ve set the stage for what’s to come, why not get you hyped up further? The best person to do this is of course star and executive producer Noah Wyle, who has also written some installments this season.

Speaking to the AV Club, Wyle notes that the show is going to become more intense, and there are at least some ideas that could be left to explore down the line:

We left the window open for season two [before getting renewed] because creatively, we all feel like there’s a lot more gas in this tank. All I can say is it’s sort of interesting how we released two-thirds of the season to the press. The last third is like a different show. So don’t make any assumptions and be prepared for where the ride will take you. I’m really, really proud of it. John Wells directed the first one and he directed the last one. I think it’s a very elegant ending.

We do think one of the biggest questions for Robby at this point is simply if he can continue to handle the pressure. Sure, we’ve seen him try to put on a brave face, but given what he’s gone through, that may only work for so long…

