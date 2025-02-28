The Pitt season 1 episode 10 spoilers: Who called the cops?

Next week on Max, you are going to have a chance to see The Pitt season 1 episode 10. What is the primary focus going to be?

Well, based on the shocking way in which episode 9 concluded, we do not think it is much of a shocker that we are going to see the aftermath of what happened to Dana. Doug punched her outside the hospital, and she is going to be getting immediate treatment for that. We do hope that Doug gets arrested, and we hope that there is a way that this happens soon given that the cops are actually going to be at the hospital already!

So why are said cops present? Let’s just say that it actually has to do with a different patient — David’s mother. Remember that she got herself admitted mostly out of concern for her son and his list of women he wanted to hurt. Someone in the hospital (McKay?) has seemingly called the police, and in the promo for episode 10 here, you can see Robby raising the question as to who that may have been. Remember that he did not want the police to turn up over this, and this does raise a lot of big-time questions and conflicts for the end of the season.

With all of this being said, we will go ahead and note that it does feel like the right move for the police to be involved. After all, it has been pretty darn concerning for a while now that this David story is out there, and we have wondered if it would return to The Pitt by the end of the finale. We’ll just have to wait and see on that, since his whereabouts remain unclear.

