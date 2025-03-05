The White Lotus season 3: Where is Portia?

We know that there are a handful of mysteries happening on-screen when it comes to The White Lotus season 3. With that, we not also look off-screen, as well? There is certainly still a great deal to discuss there when it comes to Tanya and people who were once close to her.

Or, to be specific, we have to talk further here about Portia. What’s happening with her now?

Of course, we should note that her life was a complete mess throughout The White Lotus season 2, but she did make it out of Sicily okay, and she certainly has more information about what happened to Jennifer Coolidge’s character than anyone else. It seemed as though a romance with Albie was possibly in the cards, and that may help to alleviate some of the sting.

Why couldn’t Portia be in Thailand?

For starters, she isn’t from the same economic strata as Tanya, or any of the people who are at the resort this season. You could have argued that Albie could have brought her there, but Belinda is clearly the link to the past and having more people beyond her and Greg there is a little too much.

Our general feeling instead is that Portia could turn up at some point but if she does, it will happen because of Belinda, who we know from some early teases for episode 4 will be researching further what happened to Tanya. If she can connect all the dots, answers could eventually present themselves — and that is as good of a motive as there is for Portia to eventually rear her head on the show. We’ll just have to wait and see if that happens.

Do you think there is a good chance we are going to see Portia before The White Lotus comes to a close this season?

