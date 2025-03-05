Outlander season 8 premiere date: March 2025 update

With us now moving further into March 2025, what are the chances that we get an Outlander season 8 premiere date over at Starz?

First and foremost, let’s just start here by laying the groundwork for some of what we do know at present. Filming for the fantasy epic’s final chapter wrapped up several months ago, and we recently learned that some actors are finishing up ADR work — typically one of the final parts of the post-production process. In theory, you could argue that these episodes could be ready to go later this year.

As for whether or not that is going to happen — well, let’s just say that it is an entirely different story. There is no indication that a season 8 will be coming until 2026 and because of that, there’s almost certainly not going to be a premiere-date announcement anytime soon. Because of that, there are a lot of lingering questions that we’ll have to sit with, especially when it comes to the question of whether or not Faith actually survived for some time. That has to be one of the biggest mysteries that Outlander as a TV show has introduced at this point!

While you do wait for the final chapter here, just remember that the Blood of My Blood prequel is thankfully also coming, and we would want nothing more than to get a little bit more information on that in the relatively near future. It does feel like we’re at least going to see that premiere this year, and it could be rather helpful when it comes to building a bridge between one era of the show and the next.

