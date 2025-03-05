Happy Face trailer, new details revealed by Paramount+

Come March 20, you are going to have a chance to see the launch of Happy Face on Paramount+ — so what more can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, we know that it can be really hard to keep track of every single show under the sun; yet, this one is worth keeping track of! You have two noteworthy leads here in Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid, and the show has a true-crime feel that also is reminiscent of shows like Mindhunter and even the Fox drama Prodigal Son. It is inspired by real events, and we certainly think that it will be dark and intense.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reviews!

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the official synopsis via press release:

HAPPY FACE is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore; the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore; and the autobiography Shattered Silence, written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook. At 15, Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison.

Jumping off from Moore’s true-life story, the Paramount+ Original Series follows Melissa (Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Quaid). After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter’s life. In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Throughout, she discovers the impact her father had on his victims’ families and must face a reckoning of her own identity.

If this is not enough, you can check out the trailer here, one that gives a much larger sense of what is to come and also the darkness that is going to start swirling all around Melissa over time. Things will go from bad to worse, and she has to figure out how to handle that.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Happy Face over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments and once you do, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







