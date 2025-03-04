Is The Rookie tonight on ABC with season 7 episode 9?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Based on some of what transpired on season 7 episode 8 (especially with James!), we want more soon.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swoop in here and present what we’ll say is some unfortunate news: There is nothing more tonight. Much like the rest of network TV’s Tuesday lineup, the plan here is for the Nathan Fillion series to return on March 11.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So what can we do to set the stage here? Ultimately, it is twofold. Below, you can get a quick look at not just episode 9, but also episode 10 coming on March 18 as well.

Season 7 episode 9, “The Kiss” – The team mobilizes to locate a suspect after a deadly series of events affects one of their own. Meanwhile, Celina takes on her first case with Bailey’s help.

Season 7 episode 10, “Chaos Agent” – John, Lucy and Angela investigate the suspicious stabbing of three teenage girls. Back at the station, the team experiences technical difficulties while managing a group of prisoners and a wild animal.

Why is there a wild animal there? Well, that’s one of those questions that could end up having some sort of comedic answer. We do think that a big part of what makes this show good at times is that it is unpredictable and with that, a reflection of what life may be for some real-life cops. Of course, The Rookie is still a drama, and there are going to be moments that are pretty heart-pounding and intense at the same exact time.

Will there be a season 8?

Let’s just go ahead and say that we’d love nothing more than to get news on that within the relatively near future. It’d take the pressure off the rest of this season at least!

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on The Rookie, including other intel on the future

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 7 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







