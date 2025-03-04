Is Night Court new tonight on NBC, season 3 episode 12?

Is Night Court new tonight on NBC? Given the escapism that this show does provide, we don’t blame anyone who wants more.

As for whether we are about to get more, though, let’s just say that this is where we have to come in with the bad news: You will be waiting for a little while. Due in part to a Presidential Address that is on the air tonight, the plan instead is for the Melissa Rauch comedy to come back on Tuesday, March 11.

So what are you going to be seeing on this particular story when it airs? Let’s just say that the full Night Court season 3 episode 12 synopsis offers some insight:

03/11/2025 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : At the behest of producer Sy Hoffman (guest star Richard Kind), Dan and Abby work together to turn Dan’s memoir into a musical. Wyatt tries to help Julianne stay cool when her ex-lover turns up at the courthouse. TV-PG

Obviously, one of the major headlines that we’re going to report on first and foremost here is the presence of one Richard Kind, who we will always celebrate any time that we get to see him in a comedy. He is coming off of a recent run on Only Murders in the Building, and would love nothing more than to see him again at some point down the road there.

Rest assured that there are more Night Court episodes in general this season, and that’s without even thinking about the possibility here of a season 4. We do think it would be wonderful to get some news on a renewal; alas, we don’t think there will be any clarity on that for a certain amount of time here. (Think in terms of the spring, and that is if we are lucky.)

