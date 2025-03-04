Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 2: More secrets ahead?

As we look towards Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 2 on MGM+ this coming weekend, isn’t there a lot to expect?

Well, for starters, let’s go ahead and note here that we’ve already seen the construction here of a rather exceptional mystery. The flight attendant and the pilot of the plane are both dead now, and we’re left with a group of passengers who all have their own mysteries. One of them may be responsible for the deaths of every other person on the plane, but who? Why do this? The only other possible outcome here is that someone else is roaming around that jungle, eager to take some of these people out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Us Weekly, Eric McCormack notes that a big part of the mystery coming up may be tied to the secrets that a lot of the characters carry with them:

“The important thing about a show like this, but particularly the way that Anthony Horowitz wrote this one, is that everybody’s got a secret and we don’t get to see, we’re not privy to what it is … They’re all mysterious characters to us and to each other. And that’s what I loved. I love anything with secrets.

“With Kevin from the beginning, he’s clearly got something traumatic in his past that he can’t talk about. And he clearly is a doctor, but not really willing to carry that forward. So, why?”

Could Kevin be the killer?

Well, it feels like it is possible, but at the same time, he did legitimately try to save the pilot. Or, we think that he did? This is what makes things complicated.

Related – Get more news now when it comes to Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue and what lies ahead

What are you the most curious to see moving into Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 2?

Who do you think the killer is at present? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







