Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 2: Early expectations

After the premiere this weekend on MGM+, why not want more details on Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 2?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note the following: This show is gloriously entertaining. If you are hoping to see a mystery show with a Lost like setting, this could be it. Within the premiere you witness the plane crash that leads to one person dying on impact. Meanwhile, the pilot is seemingly killed not too long after the fact. We’re in a spot as a result of all this where you have to wonder if someone else aboard the plane is a cold-blooded killer. Or, is there someone lurking in the woods? These are two of the big mysteries, with the other one being who those people are watching the bodies being carted in at the start of the premiere.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

Of course, MGM+ is going to take their time giving us all the answers. What we can say now is that Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 2 is titled “Black Angel,” and the synopsis below serves as a way to set the stage:

Alliances form, enemies are made and lines are drawn as the passengers search for food and water; but when another passenger dies, they realize they may all be targets.

We tend to think that with more episodes come more deaths, and with this season being just six episodes, everything is going to move pretty darn fast. So long as the show remains as entertaining as the premiere was, there’s a good chance that this could be one of TV’s biggest surprises through the first few months of 2025. We all love a good murder mystery, and MGM+ certainly has a good reputation for delivering content thanks to FROM and Earth Abides.

What do you most want to see moving into Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







