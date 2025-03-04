Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: March 2025 update

Given that we are days removed from the premiere of Raising Kanan, is more news on Power Book IV: Force on the way?

Well, the first order of business here is simply noting here that we have already been waiting a really long time to see the Joseph Sikora series back, especially when you consider that it wrapped production a good while back. The actor himself has deferred any and all questions about possible release dates to Starz for a while now, as it is certainly not something that is in his control at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get TV reactions and reviews!

Given that we do have Raising Kanan happening this week, it 100% makes sense that we learn something more about the Tommy Egan show — it is not confirmed, but we are certainly cautious optimistic at this point.

So when could the show actually be back?

For now, we hope that it’s going to emerge this summer, mostly so that we can finally get some answers and beyond just that, hopefully also get a better sense of what more is coming within the world of this franchise. Just remember that while Force may be ending after season 3, we do not get the sense that we are coming to the end of Tommy’s journey as a character. There could still be something more, especially when you think about the tag that we saw with Tariq at the end of Power Book II: Ghost.

No matter where the show goes from here, we have faith that we are going to be building towards an exciting series of events — people could die, characters could leave Chicago, and we could even get emotional at times.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book IV: Force right now, including what else could be coming

What are you most excited to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







