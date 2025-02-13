Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: February update

What are the chances that we’re going to learn something more about a Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date before February ends?

Of course, there are a handful of different things that we can say about the show’s future right now, but let’s start off with this. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is coming out next month, and we do tend to think that this is a hopeful sign that we will be seeing Joseph Sikora and the rest of the cast back at some point soon after that.

So what are we thinking about here? Well, it is certainly our hope that we are going to dive into Force at some point in the summer, especially since filming has been done for a rather long time already. Joseph Sikora has hyped up the story as being pretty darn great already, and with it being the final chapter of this show, we hope that there is some closure! We know that for now, there is a big question as to Mireya’s future, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there’s good news on that front.

Of course, you may have heard already that this show is not necessarily the end of Tommy’s time in the franchise — the end of Power Book II: Ghost could have hinted at something more, but we will have to wait and see if that does turn out to be the case. The big question mark that we’ve got right now is simply if something more is going to be announced until after Force, especially since Starz may want to keep some of their cards close to the vest right now.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3 when it arrives?

