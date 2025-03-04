Alien: Earth season 1: Oscars promo offers new footage

There are few shows coming out this year that have anywhere near the enthusiasm around them as Alien: Earth, and for good reason. Consider the popularity of the franchise! Also, consider the people involved here! You have Noah Hawley of Fargo fame behind the scenes, and that’s without getting into a cast featuring Timothy Olyphant and other familiar faces.

We know that over the past few months, FX has tried to keep as much of a mystery around the Alien series has they can — thankfully, that is starting to change.

If you head over to the link here, you can see some new footage that comes in the midst of an Academy Awards sizzle reel — there is still not a lot here but at the same time, there’s certainly a reason still for excitement as some iconic imagery is working its way on-screen.

Now if you are wondering about the general setting for the show, Alien: Earth takes place after Prometheus, but also a short period of time before the events of the iconic movie that started it all. There will be plenty of time to discuss timelines down the road, but we tend to think that a certain measure of care is being taken to ensure that there is at least some measure of continuity behind the scenes.

When will a larger trailer arrive?

Well, let’s just say that we imagine something more is going to turn up later in the spring, especially since they need this show to basically be their version of Shogun for 2025. After all, the historical drama is almost certainly not going to be back until next year at the earliest, and we’re not sure that FX has another drama series with this sort of mainstream appeal.

