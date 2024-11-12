Alien: Earth teaser: More footage revealed by FX

We know that there is a lot to look forward to on FX / Hulu over the course of 2025, and Alien: Earth has to be on the list. How can it not be, all things considered? This is a huge franchise series with Timothy Olyphant in the cast, and it also comes from a stellar producer in Noah Hawley (Fargo).

Now, we do recognize that this is one of those shows that is going to have astronomical expectations from the get-go. Yet, what we do at least admire right now is the simple fact that this show seemingly has a real directive when it comes to deepening this world, and also giving you something about this franchise that is actually set on our own planet for a change.

First and foremost, let’s just share the official logline for Alien: Earth, in the event you have not seen it for whatever reason:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.

As for a new preview, just take a look over here — there is not necessarily a lot of footage included here in the new FX / Hulu sizzle reel, but it is still enough to generate a certain element of excitement.

So how optimistic is FX about this show?

Well, let’s just say that there is already a ton of buzz that a second season is coming so, clearly, this is not something that the network is interested in messing around with. Not only are they intent to give you more of this show, but they also want to ensure that it is delivered to you at some point sooner rather than later. Let’s just hope that the remainder of the series manages to live up to the tiny bits that we have seen so far.

