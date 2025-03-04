Chicago PD season 12 episode 15 spoilers: The Reid drama ahead

This Wednesday is poised to bring another Chicago PD season 12 episode to NBC — so what will be the focus this time around?

Well, let’s just say that there is no real reason to beat around the bush here, as the main story front and center seems to be about the ongoing tension between Voight and Reid. What we have seen with the latter character in particular here is that he is someone who has a certain expectation that work will get done on his terms, mostly because he’s been compiling info (you could even call it dirt) on various members of Voight’s team. He has presented himself as relatively supportive, but how much of it is an act? That is something that we are poised to learn more about in due time.

Speaking to TV Insider ahead of this episode, Shawn Hatosy (who plays Reid) at least did a good job of sharing where things stand at present:

“I think he’s pretty clear on who Voight is. I think he’s read every report. He knows that Voight has a history similar to Reid’s, and I think it’s a good dynamic for the two … I also think that their friendship, which we’re testing the boundaries of in this episode, which was laid out in Episode 8 — I believe that that Reid expects Voight to do what he needs. And so this is a really nice opportunity with this Violence Reduction Initiative and putting him on that block in Lawndale is the first step to see how this is going to work out.”

We’ve felt for a while that Reid is one of those season-long characters like we’ve seen on Chicago PD in the past. By virtue of that, we would be shocked if we get a sense of full-on closure come Wednesday night.

