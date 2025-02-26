Chicago PD season 12 episode 15 spoilers: Voight vs. Reid

Next week on Chicago PD season 12 episode 15, you are going to be seeing a story titled “Greater Good.” Want to learn more about it now?

Well, based on where things are in the story at this point, let’s just go ahead and note that the whole story with Deputy Chief Reid could be coming to a head. He and Hank Voight certainly have a complicated relationship, and we see no evidence at this point that is about to change. As a matter of fact, the two could be clashing in a specific way in which we have not seen before.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more TV reviews!

Below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 15 synopsis to get a few more details all about what’s next:

Voight questions Deputy Chief Reid’s motives in enacting a Violence Reduction Initiative across a neighborhood where numerous gangs are fighting for territory.

Is this episode going to be the end of Reid outright? Anything is possible in theory and yet, we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be the case. Instead, it is our hope that we are going to have a chance to see this play out for the rest of the season. Shawn Hatosy is one of those actors who can play really formidable foils, and for Voight in particular, it is almost always worthwhile to have him face off against someone worthy — regardless of whether or not they are in the Chicago Police Department.

After this story airs…

Well, this is where we do have to unfortunately note that we are going to be stuck waiting for a little while longer to get another new episode. The entirety of the One Chicago lineup will be in repeats on March 12 — or, to be more specific, that is when the entire three-part crossover event is going to be airing.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into Chicago PD season 12 episode 15?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







