The Voice 27: Jay Ammo auditions to ‘The A Team’ by Ed Sheeran

As we prepare for the blind auditions to start winding down on The Voice season 27, why not spend some time with Jay Ammo?

There is a lot to like about Jay. He originally hailed from Guyana, a place where he learned so much about himself and had a broad spectrum of cultures on his doorstep. He also served in the miliary and within that, understands composure and how to handle high-pressure situations.

Before we even talk about Jay’s voice, can we praise the choice of song? “The A Team” is considered by a lot of people to be Ed Sheeran’s breakout song, and this cover had a sense of purity and charm to it. Jay showed that he could do pop, soul, or even folk music in the future depending on what lane he wanted to choose.

So what coach was right for him to figure out this lane? Well, it was tricky in that he clearly had an admiration for John Legend’s music and yet, he’d also covered Kelsea Ballerini before. That in itself made her feel like she had so much more of a chance than she would have otherwise.

Where did he go?

Well, John Legend — not that this was a huge shock just because they clearly had a musical connection. Jay feels like a guy who could actually go super-far just because everything about him is unique. Sure, you’ve got his ethereal sound, but he also has a memorable backstory and we do tend to think he will stand out because of that. Even his name is unique! Everything about him screams possible long-term success.

