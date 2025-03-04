Only Murders in the Building season 5 filming begins!

If you want another reason to be excited now entering Only Murders in the Building season 5 at Hulu, here it is. Today marks the start of production!

In a post on Instagram, the official account of the hit show confirmed the news, while also sharing some behind-the-scenes images featuring both Steve Martin and Martin Short alongside showrunner John Hoffman. If you are wondering where Selena Gomez is at, remember that cast members do often start on different days; meanwhile, she was also at the Oscars last night! Mabel still has a big part to play this season and there is no real reason to worry about that.

What will the story of season 5 look like? Well, based on a lot of the early details that are out there, it feels like the history of New York City is going to loom large in the wake of Lester’s death. It feels like his demise is tied in some way to the disappearance of Nicky, a prominent dry-cleaning king of the city and someone who could be important moving forward. We have already seen an appearance from Tea Leoni as Nicky’s wife Sofia, and there is more to be discussed here in the weeks and months ahead.

After all, remember for a moment here that Only Murders in the Building loves its big-name guest stars, and we are sure that there are a few more notable names who will be revealed soon. Nicky is someone who will likely be played by a big name, and that is without even noting some of the surprise additions that could come out of the woodwork. With this show, doesn’t it feel like anything is possible?

