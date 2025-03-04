The Handmaid’s Tale sequel The Testaments casts Daisy

While there may not be an official series order for The Handmaid’s Tale sequel series The Testaments as of yet, it feels like a given. Remember for starters that the original Hulu series (returning for its final chapter next month) is a sure-fire hit. Meanwhile, the new show is also based on a Margaret Atwood novel! There is utterly no reason to keep telling these stories.

With that in mind, why not go ahead and spotlight now all three women slated to be the leads on this show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

First and foremost, it has been known for a while that Ann Dowd would be coming back to the series in the role of Lydia; that has been out there for a good while now. Meanwhile, Chase Infiniti of Presumed Innocent fame is going to play the part of Agnes.

Well, today we are glad to at least throw one more person into the mix — and with that, why not meet Daisy? According to a report from Deadline, Lucy Halliday has been cast as the third lead on the potential series. Daisy is being described as “a young Canadian teen, whose life is turned upside down when she learns of her connection to the Republic of Gilead.” We don’t want to speak too much to how her role will play out over the course of the new series, but given the amount of time The Testaments has been in development, we’re sure there is a clear plan.

The last thing that we’ll say for now here is that hopefully, this new show can come out at some point in 2026. If that happens, it at least will feel like we are moving rather fast from The Handmaid’s Tale to whatever else is coming up.

Related – Get more news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, including the return date

Are you excited for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 and then also The Testaments?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







