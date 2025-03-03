All American season 7 episode 6 spoilers: A major crossroads

Next week on The CW, you are going to be seeing All American season 7 episode 6 arrive. What will the story be here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that the title for this hour is “Return of the Mack” and that has to be one of the greatest songs ever … right? The episode itself is going to be all about relationships, whether it be romantic or platonic. We have been around this new version of the show long enough at this point that we understand the characters and what they want. Yet, are there still reasons for growth? We tend to think so.

Below, you can check out the full All American season 7 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

CROSSROADS – Khalil (Antonio J. Bell) must choose between lying for his father and a better path for himself. Patience gets an opportunity that tests her relationship with Coop (Bre-Z), and KJ’s (Nathaniel McIntyre) fake relationship with Amina draws Tori’s interest. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) uses Grandpa Willie’s party as an opportunity to further investigate his theory about Coach Bobby, and his plan has unintended consequences. Gilbert Brown, Kareem Grimes, Lauryn Kennedy Hardy, Terayle Hill, Brent Jennings, Monet Mazur, and Chelsea Royce Tavares guest star. Charles Lee Wilson directed the episode written by David Strauss. (#706).

Of course, we’re glad that this episode is going to be giving you a little bit of nostalgia for the earlier seasons, and that remains something that is pretty important for this show to do for one reason or another. The more that the producers can do to bring viewers on board and keep them, the better … right? We do tend to think that this series is going to be on the bubble, and for a number of different reasons.

What do you most want to see moving into All American season 7 episode 6?

