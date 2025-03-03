Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, March 3, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? What more can we say about the Origins prequel at the same exact time?

If you need a quick refresher, last week we had a chance to see the flagship show air another new episode. However, at the same time the prequel did not. It has a shorter episode order and because of that, there needed to be a break in the action. That continues tonight, but there will be a new installment featuring Sean Murray and the rest of the cast there.

Below, you can see the NCIS season 22 episode 14 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Close to Home” – When Torres receives a text from Jimmy’s daughter who has discovered a large sum of money near the naval library, the team works together to investigate, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what’s on the other side of this…

It does appear that a longer hiatus may be coming for both shows, and we could be waiting until later in March to see both this show and Origins back. Hopefully, some additional insight will be shared on this in due time.

Rather than focus on the future here, though, let’s just celebrate that there is a lot of run right around the corner! We’re expecting an intense case, plenty of drama, and of course some of Jimmy’s personal life. Victoria will play a pretty major role in this story, marking the first time that has been true in the past couple of years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

