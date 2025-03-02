The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: New Grant, hometown date intel

Tomorrow night on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelor episode 6 arrive. Is it going to be as fun as we feel like it should be?

Well, let’s just tell the story of Grant Ellis’ hometown dates through the prism of what we’ve seen so far: Odds are, they’ll at least be eventful! Litia, Zoe, Dina, and Juliana are all still in the competition, and each one of them is going to bring something different to the table on their dates.

If you head over to the official Instagram for The Bachelor now, you can see a series of new photos from the hometowns that at least shed a little more light on what the dates will look like visually. It is a little unusual that two of them (Dina and Zoe) are going to have dates set in major cities like Chicago and New York. Meanwhile, Juliana is from Newton, Massachusetts, which is extremely close to Boston.

What these photos amplify further is just how different Litia’s date is going to be from the others. Much has been said already about her Mormon religion and some of the questions Grant has to ask himself regarding a future with her. Beyond just that, though, her hometown of Afton, Wyoming is a tiny place pretty far from anything — the closest metropolis is probably Salt Lake City, and that is more than a three-hour drive away. Whether this makes her date stand out more in a good way remains to be seen, but we know that there’s a massive amount of people there and this could be really indimidating.

No matter how these days go, Grant will have to eliminate someone at the end. For now, we would say that Zoe has the disadvantage just in that she’s had less one-on-one time than the others. (Then again, she tried to make up for it on the group dates.)

What do you think we are going to see with Grant on The Bachelor episode 6?

