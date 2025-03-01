The Bachelor episode 6: Grant Ellis’ Litia – Mormon question

Monday night’s The Bachelor episode 6 is going to be all about Grant Ellis’ hometown dates, and it feels already like there is a top story in advance of it airing. Will Grant Ellis feel accepted among Litia’s family?

As the show has given us an indication of already, Litia is Mormon, and she also has not been in many relationships outside her religion. Within this episode, Grant is going to meet her enormous family, and it has to be nerve-wrecking on a number of levels. First and foremost, he will wonder whether or not he’s going to be accepted by them. Also, is he going to have to convert? Is there pressure on him to do so?

If you head over to the Instagram for The Bachelor now, you can see Grant raising these questions himself. He clearly has serious feelings for Litia, as she would not have made it to this point in the show otherwise. Yet, this is a lot for him to think about. Religion is a really important subject that goes far beyond the show, as he will have to now think about long-term compatibility and whether or not he sees himself within that group.

As for the other dates…

Even if they are not getting the same amount of attention, we do believe that there are a lot of things to think about in advance here. Families are almost always going to be skeptical of the process on this show, and the initial promo certainly showed that Juliana’s father may be extremely protective of her. We’ve said over the years that hometown dates rarely ever eliminate a favorite from the running, though — the only time it happens is when a date is so awful you can’t look past it. The best example of that may be Desiree’s during Sean’s season years ago.

Do you think that Litia will still be in the running after The Bachelor episode 6?

